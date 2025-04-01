Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 11,725 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,151 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AU. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

