Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 5,206.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,385,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $58.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

