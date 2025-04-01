Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $201.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.24. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.66 and a 12 month high of $222.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

