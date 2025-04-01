Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Lowers Stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC cut its stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. World Kinect accounts for about 2.1% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $50,707,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,182,000. Amundi grew its stake in World Kinect by 1,254.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 164,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $3,315,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Stock Down 0.5 %

World Kinect stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. World Kinect Co. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $31.71.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Kinect currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

