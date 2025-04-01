Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 956,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 80,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 414,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 110,597 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 373,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 129,587 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 363,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,590,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

