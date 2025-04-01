Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Invests $1.96 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.8% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,365,658,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,983,000 after purchasing an additional 575,892 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,464,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,707,000 after purchasing an additional 352,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,286,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,865,000 after buying an additional 1,150,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.97.
WFC stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
