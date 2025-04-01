Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.93), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 324.45%.

Opus Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRD opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08. Opus Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

See Also

