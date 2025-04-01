SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Issues Earnings Results

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SolarMax Technology Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of SMXT stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. SolarMax Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

Institutional Trading of SolarMax Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarMax Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) by 451.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of SolarMax Technology worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

