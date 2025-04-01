Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Announces Earnings Results

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.35%.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Nortech Systems has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nortech Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.