Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average of $126.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $154.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

