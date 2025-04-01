O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,370,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516,922 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 339.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 180,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,703,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 627,592 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 687,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 290,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after buying an additional 2,472,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

