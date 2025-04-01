B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.93 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 892.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

