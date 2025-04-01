National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,023 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average is $116.29.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.