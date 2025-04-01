Trans Canada Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 93,500 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Trans Canada Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 0.2% of Trans Canada Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUK opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

