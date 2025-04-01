Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,681,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181,147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $125,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

