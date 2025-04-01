National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $513.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.