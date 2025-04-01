National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $513.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.