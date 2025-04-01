Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 79,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vox Royalty Price Performance
VOXR opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Vox Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $148.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 0.88.
Vox Royalty Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
