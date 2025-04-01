Short Interest in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Declines By 27.0%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,950,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 62,970,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.
