Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Drops By 26.3%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,684,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- From Trading to Checking Accounts: Robinhood’s Big Bet on Banking
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Hot Stock Buys for Investors in April
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.