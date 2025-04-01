Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Drops By 26.3%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,684,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.