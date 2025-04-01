CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,682,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 729,192 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $118,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

