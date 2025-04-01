Cannon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,385 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cannon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

