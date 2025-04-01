Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) is Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Treynor Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,968 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 5.2% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0441 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

