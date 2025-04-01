Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of SSD opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $152.74 and a 1 year high of $205.88.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

