Centric Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Centric Wealth Management cut its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUS opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2128 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

