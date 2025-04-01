Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $42,100.00 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,947,250. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of PDEX stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.68. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $59.60.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- From Trading to Checking Accounts: Robinhood’s Big Bet on Banking
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Hot Stock Buys for Investors in April
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.