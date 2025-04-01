Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $42,100.00 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,947,250. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.68. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

