Centric Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 71,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,589,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000.
Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of KBDC stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $17.99.
Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%.
Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson BDC
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.