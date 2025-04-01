Centric Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 71,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,589,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KBDC stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson BDC ( NYSE:KBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 59.80%. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

