Centric Wealth Management Has $453,000 Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Stock Performance

MMLG stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

