Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3073 per share on Friday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNORY opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. Harvey Norman has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.64.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
