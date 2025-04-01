Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3073 per share on Friday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNORY opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. Harvey Norman has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Harvey Norman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.