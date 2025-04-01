Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Stake Trimmed by Ballast Asset Management LP

Ballast Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands accounts for 3.1% of Ballast Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TPB opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

