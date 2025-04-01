The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCVPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.
Siam Cement Public Stock Performance
SCVPY stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
