The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCVPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

SCVPY stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

