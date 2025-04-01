Ballast Asset Management LP Purchases 35,026 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Ballast Asset Management LP increased its position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,833 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CompoSecure by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $55,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,481,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,306,206.36. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc bought 221,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $3,320,001.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 221,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,001.86. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

