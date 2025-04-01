FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,862,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,387 shares during the period. FMC accounts for 9.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $139,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FMC by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FMC

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.