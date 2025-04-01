Knott David M Jr Acquires 58,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Knott David M Jr owned 0.21% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 375,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 91,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after acquiring an additional 127,708 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 409,938 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.