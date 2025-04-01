79,249 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 79,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13,812.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,857,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,872,000 after buying an additional 2,837,408 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.