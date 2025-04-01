Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,581,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,131,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,428.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,979,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

