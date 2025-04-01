Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 165,402 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

