Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

