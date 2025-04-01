Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 1,969 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 21.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 907,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

