Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 191.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 699.6% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 95,184 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHD opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

