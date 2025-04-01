Alliance Wealth Management Group Acquires 16,335 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.58 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

