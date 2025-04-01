Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Has $36.24 Million Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima makes up 2.5% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $36,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North of South Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,236,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,395,000 after acquiring an additional 840,842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,664,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 258,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of YPF stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

