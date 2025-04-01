Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in BioNTech by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.73.

BioNTech Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.