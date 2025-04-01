Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 12,321.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,680 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Repligen were worth $58,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Repligen by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $184.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

