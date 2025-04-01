HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 325 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.35.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

