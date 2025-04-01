Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 4,246 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $274.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.53 and a 200-day moving average of $290.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

