OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 405,899 Shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,899 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of BATS:VNM opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. VanEck VietnamETF has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.11.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

