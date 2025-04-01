HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,527 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $106.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

