Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hauser Brothers GmbH boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after buying an additional 1,981,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

