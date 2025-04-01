Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 76.24%.
In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.94, for a total value of C$2,378,852.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total value of C$933,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,125 shares of company stock worth $9,315,117. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
