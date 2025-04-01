BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Posts Earnings Results

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BICX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.57. BioCorRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

